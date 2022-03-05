-
Charles Howell III shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charles Howell III nearly holes out to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Charles Howell III makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Charles Howell III hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 12th at 1 under; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.
At the 231-yard par-3 second, Howell III hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
Howell III got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Howell III to even-par for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 11th, Howell III chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Howell III's tee shot went 153 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Howell III to 2 over for the round.
At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Howell III's his second shot went 194 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 48 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Howell III had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.
