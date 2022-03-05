Cameron Young shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Cameron Young hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Young's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Young's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Young got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Young to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Young had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Young got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to 3 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 13th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 3 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Young hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Young chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.