Cameron Young shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Young gets greenside in two to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Cameron Young makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Cameron Young hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 26th at 1 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Young's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Young's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Young got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Young to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Young had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Young got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.
Young got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to 3 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 13th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 3 over for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Young hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Young chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.
