  • Cameron Champ putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Cameron Champ makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Champ holes 16-footer for birdie at Arnold Palmer

