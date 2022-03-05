Cameron Champ putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Cameron Champ hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Cameron Champ had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cameron Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Champ's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Champ hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.