Brendon Todd shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brendon Todd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

Todd got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.