Brendan Steele shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Brendan Steele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Steele's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Steele to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Steele had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Steele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 221-yard par-3 green 17th, Steele suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Steele had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Steele to 5 over for the round.