Billy Horschel comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Billy Horschel sinks closing birdie putt from the fringe at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Billy Horschel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Horschel finished his day tied for 1st at 7 under with Talor Gooch; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Billy Horschel had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Horschel's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Horschel's 93 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
Horschel got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.
