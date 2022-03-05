Beau Hossler shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Beau Hossler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 17th at even par; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Hossler's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Hossler's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to even for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 10th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.

Hossler missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 3 over for the round.