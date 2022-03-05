-
-
Beau Hossler shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2022
-
Highlights
Beau Hossler sinks birdie putt from the fringe at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Beau Hossler makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Beau Hossler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 17th at even par; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Hossler's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Hossler's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to even for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 10th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.
Hossler missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 3 over for the round.
-
-