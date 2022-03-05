  • Beau Hossler shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Beau Hossler makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Beau Hossler sinks birdie putt from the fringe at Arnold Palmer

    In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Beau Hossler makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.