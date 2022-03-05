Anirban Lahiri shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Anirban Lahiri hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 63rd at 6 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 13th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Lahiri's tee shot went 149 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Lahiri's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.