Alex Smalley shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Alex Smalley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 58th at 5 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

Smalley tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 3 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 13th, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 4 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 5 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 4 over for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 5 over for the round.