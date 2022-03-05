Adam Scott shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Adam Scott hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Scott's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Scott's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 13th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Scott had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 2 over for the round.