Adam Scott shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Scott sticks approach to set up birdie at Arnold Palmer
In the third round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Adam Scott hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 33rd at 2 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Scott's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to even for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to even-par for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Scott's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Scott got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 13th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Scott had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 2 over for the round.
