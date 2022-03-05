Adam Schenk putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Schenk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Adam Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 4 over for the round.