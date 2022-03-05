Adam Long shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Adam Long hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 over; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

Long tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Long to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Long had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.

After a 219 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Long chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 4 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Long had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Long's tee shot went 150 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Long chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to even for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 17th, Long got to the green in 2 and sunk a 37-foot putt to save par. This put Long at even-par for the round.