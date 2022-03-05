Aaron Wise shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Aaron Wise hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at even for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 17th at even par; Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for 1st at 7 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 4th at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 231-yard par-3 second, Wise missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Wise to even for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Wise hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

Wise got a double bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wise to 3 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.