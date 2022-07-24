Wyndham Clark shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Wyndham Clark hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 44-foot putt saving par. This put Clark at even-par for the round.

Clark got a double bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Clark to 3 over for the round.

At the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Clark got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Clark to 3 over for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Clark chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Clark's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Clark chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

Clark had a 376-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.