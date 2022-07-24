Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open

Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 45th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On his second stroke on the 501-yard par-4 third, Duncan went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

Duncan tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 1 over for the round.