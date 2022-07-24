Troy Merritt shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Merritt's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Merritt had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Merritt had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Merritt to even for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.