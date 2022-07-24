Tony Finau putts well in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Tony Finau hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Tony Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Finau's 163 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 4 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Finau chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 5 under for the round.