Tom Hoge putts well in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 4th at 13 under with Scott Piercy and James Hahn; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; and Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under.

On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Tom Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

Hoge hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hoge's 147 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.