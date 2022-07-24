Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Sungjae Im in the final round at the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Im finished his day tied for 2nd at 14 under with Emiliano Grillo; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Sungjae Im's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Im chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.