Stewart Cink shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open

Stewart Cink hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Cink's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cink hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Cink to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Cink had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.