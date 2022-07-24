Seung-Yul Noh putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Seung-Yul Noh hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noh finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Seung-Yul Noh hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second. This moved Seung-Yul Noh to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Noh hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Noh hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Noh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to even for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Noh hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Noh's 172 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.