Scott Piercy shoots 5-over 76 in round four of the 3M Open

Scott Piercy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 4th at 13 under with Tom Hoge and James Hahn; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; and Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Piercy had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Piercy chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Piercy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Piercy at 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Piercy's his third shot went 139 yards to the fairway, his fourth shot was a drop, his fifth shot went 80 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 5 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 over for the round.