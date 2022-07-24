Scott Gutschewski finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Scott Gutschewski hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a 326 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Gutschewski went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Gutschewski's 156 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Gutschewski hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 2 over for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Gutschewski hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to even-par for the round.