  • Scott Gutschewski finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Scott Gutschewski makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Gutschewski sinks a 23-foot birdie on No. 13 in Round 4 at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Scott Gutschewski makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.