Scott Brown comes back from a rocky start in round four of the 3M Open

Scott Brown hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Brown finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Scott Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Brown had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Brown suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at 1 under for the round.