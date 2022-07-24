-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the 3M Open
July 24, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Satoshi Kodaira rolls tee shot back and birdies at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Satoshi Kodaira makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Satoshi Kodaira hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 64th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Kodaira got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kodaira to 5 over for the round.
