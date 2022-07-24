Satoshi Kodaira shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Satoshi Kodaira hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 64th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Kodaira got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kodaira to 5 over for the round.