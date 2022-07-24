Ryan Palmer comes back from a rocky start in round four of the 3M Open

Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Palmer finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Ryan Palmer's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Palmer chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Palmer chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.