Ryan Palmer comes back from a rocky start in round four of the 3M Open
July 24, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Palmer's tight chip leads to birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Ryan Palmer makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Palmer finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Ryan Palmer's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Palmer chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Palmer chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
