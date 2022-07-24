Ryan Brehm comes back from a rocky start in round four of the 3M Open

Ryan Brehm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Brehm finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Ryan Brehm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Ryan Brehm at 1 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Brehm hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.