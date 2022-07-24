Roger Sloan putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Roger Sloan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

Roger Sloan got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Roger Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 501-yard par-4 third, Sloan went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Sloan's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Sloan chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Sloan went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.