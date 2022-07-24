-
Roger Sloan putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the 3M Open
July 24, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Roger Sloan goes right at the flag to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Roger Sloan makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Roger Sloan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.
Roger Sloan got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Roger Sloan to 1 over for the round.
On his second stroke on the 501-yard par-4 third, Sloan went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Sloan's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Sloan chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to even for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Sloan went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.
