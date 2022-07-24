Robert Streb comes back from a rocky start in round four of the 3M Open

Robert Streb hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Streb finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Robert Streb had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Robert Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

Streb had a fantastic chip-in on the 204-yard par-3 eighth. His tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Streb's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to even for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.