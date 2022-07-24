Ricky Barnes shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Ricky Barnes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 45th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Barnes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Barnes at 1 under for the round.

Barnes hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Barnes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Barnes at 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.