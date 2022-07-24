Rickie Fowler putts well in round four of the 3M Open

Rickie Fowler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Fowler finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Rickie Fowler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rickie Fowler to even for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Fowler chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.