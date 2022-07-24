Rick Lamb shoots 6-over 77 in round four of the 3M Open

Rick Lamb hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lamb finished his day tied for 58th at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Lamb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lamb to 3 over for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Lamb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lamb to 4 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th Lamb hit his tee shot 303 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lamb to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Lamb reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.