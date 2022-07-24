Peter Malnati shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Malnati's 145 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Malnati chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Malnati had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.