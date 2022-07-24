  • Peter Malnati shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Peter Malnati makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Peter Malnati makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 4 at 3M Open

