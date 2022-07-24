Paul Goydos shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Paul Goydos hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Goydos finished his day tied for 58th at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

Goydos got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goydos to 1 over for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Goydos got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Goydos to 2 over for the round.