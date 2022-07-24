Paul Barjon shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open

Paul Barjon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Barjon hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Barjon hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to even for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Barjon had a 310-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 25-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Barjon to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Barjon to 1 over for the round.