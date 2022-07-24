Patton Kizzire shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 38th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kizzire's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

Kizzire tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

Kizzire hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Kizzire got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to 1 over for the round.