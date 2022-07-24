Nick Hardy shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open

Nick Hardy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 58th at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

Hardy hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green eighth, Hardy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

Hardy tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hardy to even-par for the round.