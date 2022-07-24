Michael Thompson shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the 3M Open

Michael Thompson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 26th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 1 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Thompson's tee shot went 269 yards to the native area, his second shot went 69 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 139 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.