Michael Gligic putts well in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Michael Gligic hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Michael Gligic's 121 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Gligic chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Gligic got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Gligic to 2 under for the round.