  • Michael Gligic putts well in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Michael Gligic makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Gligic's tee shot below the hole and birdie at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Michael Gligic makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.