Maverick McNealy shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open

Maverick McNealy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 49th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, McNealy chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, McNealy had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

McNealy hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

McNealy tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, McNealy had a quadruple bogey after hitting the green in 7 and two putting. This dropped McNealy to 2 over for the day.