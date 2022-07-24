Matthias Schwab shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Matthias Schwab hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 72nd at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 first, Schwab chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 17th, Schwab suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.