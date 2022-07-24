Matthew NeSmith shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 72nd at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

NeSmith got a double bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 3 over for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, NeSmith's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 6 over for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 5 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 5 over for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 6 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, NeSmith hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 over for the round.