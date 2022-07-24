  • Matt Wallace shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Matt Wallace makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Wallace drills birdie putt at 3M Open

