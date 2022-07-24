Matt Wallace shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Matt Wallace hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 26th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Wallace's 137 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Wallace hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wallace at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Wallace hit his 70 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Wallace hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Wallace chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Wallace's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 29 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.