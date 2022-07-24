Lee Hodges shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open

Lee Hodges hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hodges hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Hodges had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 11th, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 over for the round.