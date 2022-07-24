  • Kevin Chappell putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 final round in the 3M Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Kevin Chappell makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Chappell nearly aces No. 17 at 3M Open

    In the third round of the 2022 3M Open, Kevin Chappell makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.