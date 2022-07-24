Kevin Chappell putts well but delivers a 4-over 75 final round in the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Kevin Chappell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chappell finished his day in 69th at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

Kevin Chappell hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Kevin Chappell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Chappell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Chappell chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Chappell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Chappell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Chappell to 3 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Chappell's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 4 over for the round.