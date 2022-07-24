  • Kelly Kraft putts well in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 3M Open, Kelly Kraft makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Kelly Kraft rolls in 27-footer for birdie at 3M Open

