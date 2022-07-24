Kelly Kraft putts well in round four of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Kelly Kraft hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Kelly Kraft hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kraft's 154 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Kraft's his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Kraft reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Kraft at 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Kraft's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 4 under for the round.