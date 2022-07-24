Joohyung Kim shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the 3M Open

Joohyung Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 26th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kim's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Kim chipped his second shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.