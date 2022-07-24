Jonathan Byrd shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the 3M Open

Jonathan Byrd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 58th at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Byrd had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Byrd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Byrd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Byrd to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Byrd's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 4 over for the round.