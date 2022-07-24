Jonas Blixt finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the 3M Open

In his final round at the 3M Open, Jonas Blixt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 72nd at 5 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Blixt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Blixt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Blixt at even-par for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Blixt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Blixt chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Blixt chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Blixt to even-par for the round.