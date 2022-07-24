Jim Knous shoots 5-over 76 in round four of the 3M Open

Jim Knous hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 64th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Emiliano Grillo and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, Tom Hoge, and James Hahn are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Knous had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Knous reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt saving par. This put Knous at 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Knous chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knous to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Knous to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Knous's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Knous's his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.